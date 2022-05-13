Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $36,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

