Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.31. 8,455,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,930. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

