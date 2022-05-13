Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $41.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.75. 3,329,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.88 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

