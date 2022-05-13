Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,120 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.50% of Primerica worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

NYSE PRI traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,764. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.