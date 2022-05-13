Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,436 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.24% of Eastman Chemical worth $39,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $103.05. 731,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

