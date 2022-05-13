Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 6,019 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.77. 2,373,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,402. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $274.79 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.