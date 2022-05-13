Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 8,016 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,558,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,924,000 after acquiring an additional 197,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

