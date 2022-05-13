Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s current price.

VLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

VLD opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Research analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $84,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

