Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Purchases $65,200.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Virginia Boulet acquired 50,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.63 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 69.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

