Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

