VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.

Shares of VRME opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.47% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

