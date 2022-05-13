Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,947,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Verra Mobility by 260.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,933,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $19,561,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $10,935,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

