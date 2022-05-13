Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.38 Million

Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will announce $863.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $713.30 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,224.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,462,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

