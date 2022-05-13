Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.00, a PEG ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $224,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

