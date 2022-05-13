Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.37% of Vertiv worth $35,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertiv by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 101,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

