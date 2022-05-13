Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Purchases $121,500.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VERV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $668.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

