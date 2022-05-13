Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 62.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $7,950.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00233603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

