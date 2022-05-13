Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Viant Technology stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 2,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,292. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

