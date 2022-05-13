Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,269. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.