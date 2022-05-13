VIDT Datalink Market Cap Tops $7.62 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.14 or 0.99995083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00104762 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

