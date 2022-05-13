VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Up 673.1% in April

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 673.1% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VXIT stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.05.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

