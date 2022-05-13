Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

