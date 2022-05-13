Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 67,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,769. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

