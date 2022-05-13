Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Up 0.9%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTSCY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.79) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

