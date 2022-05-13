Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €146.44 ($154.15) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

