Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 149,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vontier by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 619,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 155,082 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after buying an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.