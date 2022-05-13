Vroom’s (VRM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded Vroom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

