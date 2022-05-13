Vulcan Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

VMC stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,715. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $156.53 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

