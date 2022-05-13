Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.67. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.