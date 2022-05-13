W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPC. Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.35. 30,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,725. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

