Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 392,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.