Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €188.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($197.89) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €197.00 ($207.37) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.00 ($178.95).

Shares of WCH stock traded down €1.75 ($1.84) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €152.95 ($161.00). The stock had a trading volume of 99,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a one year high of €177.75 ($187.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

