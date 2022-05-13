Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.87

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $17.61. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,245 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina.

