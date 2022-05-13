Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.87

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $17.61. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,245 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.
About Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE)
