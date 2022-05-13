Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Major Shareholder Sells $900,000,000.00 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

