Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,119. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

