WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $28.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 222,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,787. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

