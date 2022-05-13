WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

WKME has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

