Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.38 ($94.08).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock opened at €82.64 ($86.99) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($123.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.