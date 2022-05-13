Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,684. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaslav acquired 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

