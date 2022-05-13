Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $37.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 421.73% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 over the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

