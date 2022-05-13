Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.30. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.94. 79,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

