Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

WM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

