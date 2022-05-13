WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $103.29 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037538 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

