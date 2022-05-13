WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $7.46 on Friday, hitting $77.30. 53,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,790. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -199.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

