WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after buying an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,336,000 after buying an additional 234,868 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 4,389,373 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $100,385,000 after buying an additional 203,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

HAL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 76,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

