WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,859 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Asana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,595,000 and have sold 38,026 shares valued at $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASAN traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.