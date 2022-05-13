WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,859 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Asana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.
NYSE ASAN traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asana (Get Rating)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
