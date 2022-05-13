WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SLV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 448,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

