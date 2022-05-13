WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $209.96. 7,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.98 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

