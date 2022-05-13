WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $326.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,515 shares of company stock worth $68,785,682 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

