WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,113,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.20. 26,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,581. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.